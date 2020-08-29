Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today: Injury News and Notes ( 19:27 )

Andy Reid was able to deliver a long-awaited Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, ending a 50-year championship drought for the franchise while earning his first world title in his 21 years as a head coach. The Chiefs want to make sure Reid coaches them for the remainder of his Hall of Fame career, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora is reporting the team is working on a long-term extension with Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Reid signed his first extension with the Chiefs in 2017, a five-year deal that takes him through the end of the 2022 season. Another extension would be more than deserved for Reid, who has compiled a 77-35 regular season record with the Chiefs, making the AFC Championship Game twice and winning Super Bowl LIV last season. Reid has a winning season in each of his seven years in Kansas City, winning 12 games in three of the past four years. The 62-year-old Reid is just 5-5 in the postseason with the Chiefs, but he led Kansas City from double-digit deficits in all three of their postseason victories last year -- the first team in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Kansas City has the second-best winning percentage in the NFL (.688) since Reid took over as head coach, behind only the New England Patriots.

In his 21 seasons as a head coach, Reid has compiled a 207-128-1 record (.618 win percentage) with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Reid has 14 winning seasons in his career and just three years where his teams finished with a record under .500. He has won 10 division championships and won a playoff game in 10 different seasons. He has advanced to seven conference championship games and finally won the Super Bowl on his second attempt, 15 seasons after reaching the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2005 (the second longest gap between Super Bowls for a head coach in league history).

Reid's 207 regular season wins are seventh in NFL history, just six behind Paul Brown for sixth. Reid is only 43 regular season wins away from reaching 250 for his career, and he would be only the fifth head coach to accomplish the feat if it happens.

Veach was hired by the Chiefs as general manager in 2017 after the team fired John Dorsey. Initially hired by the Chiefs as a pro and college personnel analyst in 2013, Veach has been with the franchise as long as Reid -- actually serving as part of Reid's staff in Philadelphia as a coaching assistant and later a scout. The Chiefs are 34-14 in Veach's three seasons as general manager, winning three division titles and reaching the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons, culminated with the Super Bowl title this past season.

Veach reached monumental extensions with franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and tight end Travis Kelce this offseason. He was able to retain 20 of 22 starters from the Super Bowl team despite the Chiefs having just $177 in cap space in March (two starters have since opted out of the 2020 season).

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who both Reid and Veach report to, didn't hide the franchise was trying to extend Veach Saturday in a conference call with reporters.

"We're very lucky to have Brett as part of our organization," Hunt said. "He's done an amazing job over the last three years, taking a really good roster and turning it into a championship roster. And I think it's a roster now that's going to have a chance for multiple years to be a contender for the Super Bowl.

"He works extremely well with Coach Reid. He has a great rapport with our players. So he's somebody that we want here for the long term. We tend to not talk about contract extensions until they're done, but suffice to say that we're fortunate to have Brett here. And we hope he's here for a very long time."

The Chiefs have the core pieces of their roster locked up. Now they want to make sure the top pillars in the organization are there for many years to come.