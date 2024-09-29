Rashee Rice has been the Kansas City Chiefs' top pass catcher during the 2024 NFL season. The star wide receiver was carted off the field early in Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, however, after suffering a knee injury while trying to tackle safety Derwin James, who intercepted Patrick Mahomes.

Rice was quickly ruled questionable to return after receiving additional attention in the locker room, then downgraded to out at the end of the first quarter. He appeared to suffer his injury while colliding with Mahomes, who also worked to bring down James following the first-quarter turnover, which helped Los Angeles to an early 10-0 lead over the reigning champions.

Rice entered the game with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns on the season, one year after starring as Mahomes' top downfield target as a rookie. He's not the only notable Chiefs weapon to suffer an injury early this season, with running back Isiah Pacheco and fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown both on injured reserve (IR); the latter is expected to miss most of the remainder of 2024.