Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years probation for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas, Texas, in 2024, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Dallas County judge who issued the sentence ruled Rice's jail time can be served during his five-year probation period.

It is likely Rice will also receive a multi-game suspension from the NFL, per Schefter.

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said in a statement released by his attorney. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

The high-speed hit-and-run along Dallas' North Central Expressway ultimately damaged five vehicles after the Lamborghini Urus Rice was driving struck a retaining wall in what the police called a "chain reaction collision."

Rice and four other men left behind the Lamborghini and a Chevrolet Corvette that Rice was leasing as they escaped on foot without checking on the occupants in the other vehicles. Two of those occupants were hospitalized, while two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Rice met with Dallas police on April 3 and said that he took "full responsibility" for his part in the collusion. A week later, an arrest warrant was issued for Rice after he was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collusion involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injuries.

A 2023 second-round pick, Rice did not receive any punishment for either the NFL or the Chiefs last season. He played in the Chiefs' first four games of the regular season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The previous season, Rice finished second behind Travis Kelce for the team lead in receiving yards while helping the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl.