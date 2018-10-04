Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill can't wait to test his skills against Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey: 'He's top dog right now'

Something has to give when the Chiefs and Jaguars meet on Sunday in Week 5. The high-flying Kansas City offense is going up against the stout Jacksonville defense, as the Jaguars try to level themselves record-wise with the undefeated Chiefs. When Patrick Mahomes is on the field leading the Chiefs' offense, this game will be must-see TV.

One player stoked for the showdown is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is excited to go up against one of the league's best corners in Jalen Ramsey. Hill has 364 receiving yards this season, which breaks down to 91 yards per game. The Jaguar defense is second in the NFL in pass defense, allowing just a fraction over 164 yards per game through the air.

"He think(s) high of himself," Hill said, via ESPN. "He's all right, I guess. I can't wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me.

"He's a great player. To get my name out there more, I need to go up against more talent like him. I'm not calling Chris Harris or nobody else bad, but he's top dog right now, so I can't wait."

The Chiefs are widely recognized as one of the most fun offenses in the NFL, with only the Rams really being in the conversation right now. So far, Kansas City has beaten the Chargers, Steelers, 49ers and Broncos. To Hill's point, that's not exactly the cream of the crop in terms of stopping the ball through the air. None of those teams is higher than No. 20 in pass defense so far -- but with such a small sample size, it's not out of the realm of possibility that that's because they've already played the Chiefs this season.

Whatever the case may be, this will be Mahomes' toughest test yet, and Hill knows it.

"It's going to be fun," he said. "This is by far the best defense we have faced. ... We've got the best offense going against the best defense, the fastest offense against the fastest defense, so it's going to be crazy, plays made everywhere."

Ramsey might not clap back at Hill before Sunday's game, but he'll definitely be talking on the field. The outspoken corner has proven that he doesn't the backlash of criticizing anyone -- he's been rattling off quarterback evaluations all summer. Now, when he goes up against someone with the pure speed that Hill has, we'll see how he matches up against the wideout who's been tearing the league apart since Week 1.