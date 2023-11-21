The Kansas City Chiefs held a 17-7 lead at halftime of their Super Bowl rematch vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, although their NFC foes scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half to acquire a four-point lead. Patrick Mahomes and the offense took over with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, but a comeback was not to be this time around.

On a second-and-10 with 1:50 remaining in the game, Mahomes dropped back and fired a perfect deep ball to his wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling despite the wet conditions. MVS had beaten his man deep, and this looked like a play that could be the game-wining score. However, Mahomes' wideout couldn't reel it in.

Check out what happened, here:

On the ensuing third-and-10, Mahomes was called for intentional grounding, which pushed the Chiefs back 15 yards and made it fourth down. On the Chiefs' final play, Mahomes could not hook up with Justin Watson despite placing the ball perfectly in between three Eagles defenders. The ball knocked off Watson's hands and fell to the ground, all but ending the game.

Mahomes had been 34-1 when leading by 10 or more points at halftime. He is now 34-2.

The last time Mahomes threw a touchdown pass on a throw 30-plus yards downfield was Sept. 15, 2022! Valdes-Scantling's five drops on throws 30-plus yards downfield since 2018 are tied with Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys for most in the NFL, per PFF.

Travis Kelce is a well-known monster of a weapon, but the Chiefs and their wide receiving corps have been a talking point ever since they struggled in the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Entering Monday night, the Chiefs did not have a wide receiver in the top 72 in receiving yards recorded on the season. Kansas City did bring back Mecole Hardman prior to the trade deadline, but it was argued the Chiefs should have done more in upgrading that unit.

In the second half of the Chiefs' three losses this season, Mahomes is 14 of 37 when targeting his wide receivers, for 110 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. On Monday night, Mahomes was 8 of 16 of 64 yards targeting wideouts. Rookie Rashee Rice was the leading "wide receiver" vs. the Eagles with four catches for 42 yards.

Once again, the Chiefs were held scoreless in the second half on Monday night. It has now been a month since Kansas City scored a single point in the third or fourth quarters (Oct. 22). The Chiefs have scored 19 total points in the fourth quarter all season, which ranks last in the NFL. The second-half offensive struggles Monday night were the reason Kansas City suffered its third loss of the season.