Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Georgetown, Texas on Friday, according to online records. Worthy faces a charge of assault against a family or member of a household that includes impeding breathing or circulation.

The Chiefs spokesperson said the team is "aware and gathering information" on Worthy's arrest, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

Xavier Worthy KC • WR • #1 TAR 98 REC 59 REC YDs 638 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Worthy just completed his rookie season with the Chiefs after being selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Throughout the season, Worthy became an integral part o the Kansas City offense. He caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

In the team's run to the Super Bowl, Worthy led all playoff receivers with 19 catches, 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to starting his NFL career, Worthy was a star at Texas, where he was a freshman All-American and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors twice. Worthy was an explosive playmaker with the Longhorns, catching 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.