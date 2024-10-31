Xavier Worthy's NFL career had an interesting start. The Kansas City Chiefs' rookie receiver recently revealed that he was hung up on by the Indianapolis Colts on Draft night prior to Kansas City selecting him with the 28th overall pick.

Worthy said that he received a call from the Colts midway through the first round. The call didn't last very long, however.

"The Colts hung up on my face. It was a little crazy," Worthy said on the "Rich Eisen Show." "The Colts called my phone on draft day and hung up the phone. They said, 'Hello, this is so and so with the Colts.' And then they stopped talking and hung up."

Worthy was asked if he was positive that he was hung up on or there if there a possibility of a disconnection.

"I'm positive," Worthy replied.

The Colts ultimately selected pass rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick. They then selected Worthy's college teammate, Adonai Mitchell, in the second round with the 52nd overall pick.

After his odd encounter with the Colts, Worthy said that things were quiet until the Chiefs called to inform him that he was about to join the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Worthy initially thought that the Bills were calling, but Buffalo had traded the pick to Kansas City just moments earlier.

It's safe to say that Worthy is happy with the way things played out on Draft night. While the Colts are dealing with an uncertain quarterback situation, Worthy is thriving on a Chiefs team that is 7-0 entering Monday night's prime time game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Exactly where I want to be," Worthy said of the Chiefs, who are three wins away from joining the 1990 49ers as the only two-time defending champions to start 10-0.