Weeks after his arrest for an alleged assault, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is seeking a protective order, plus up to $1 million in damages, from his ex-fiancée, accusing Tia Jones of attempted extortion in a civil lawsuit filed to Williamson County in Texas.

Worthy, 21, did not face any charges from the Williamson County District Attorney despite initially facing a third-degree felony charge for an alleged strangulation of Jones. Now, as ESPN reported, Worthy is claiming Jones "schemed to extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables ... by concocting false stories of domestic violence ... to professionally and personally assassinate [Worthy's] character and reputation.''

Worthy's civil lawsuit alleges that Jones, a track and field athlete who announced her engagement to Worthy in January, deliberately "destroyed" some of Worthy's property, including a game room and PlayStation 5 console; and stole additional property, including $30,000 in cash, after Worthy repeatedly asked Jones to leave his residence following her alleged unfaithfulness in their relationship.

Worthy's lawsuit also claims the wide receiver offered to help Jones find a nearby apartment, but that she refused, instead engaging "in a series of abusive, extortive efforts" that included an alleged physical altercation, in which she ripped out some of his hair.

Jones previously received a protective order against Worthy, alleging in her own lawsuit earlier this month that the Chiefs standout assaulted her at their Texas residence. Worthy was briefly held in a county jail due to the allegations, and he initially declined to press charges against Jones over their alleged dispute.

A first-round draft pick out of Texas in 2024, Worthy was one of the Chiefs' top pass catchers during his rookie NFL season, securing 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns before a splashy postseason, in which he led all wideouts with eight catches for 157 yards and two scores in the team's Super Bowl defeat.