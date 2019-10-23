Child booed at Blackhawks game after revealing he's being Mitch Trubisky for Halloween

Halloween is coming up, which means costume planning is in full swing. One kid in Chicago plans to dress as Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is not performing as well as people had hoped. The youngster made the mistake of admitting this during an interview at a Blackhawks game.

He shared that his favorite hockey player is Jonathan Toews "because he is captain and he's good," but then went on to share what his Halloween costume is going to be.

When he said Trubisky's name, the crowd was less than impressed and let out "BOOOs," according to a reporter from The Athletic.

Tell us how you really feel, Chicago fans.

Kid got interviewed over the PA during intermission.



"Who's your favorite Blackhawk?"



Kid: "Jonathan Toews. Because he's the captain and he's good."



"What are you going to be for Halloween?



Kid: "A football player."



"Which player?"



Kid: "Mitch Trubisky."



Crowd: "BOOOOOOOO" — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 23, 2019

Hey, fans are ruthless, even to kids.

Trubisky has not lived up to last year's hype, when the Bears nearly beat the Eagles in a thrilling NFC Wild Card Game. With the Bears currently at 3-3, the people of Chicago are clearly not in love with the QB.

He went 12-4 last season, making his way to the Pro Bowl and giving Bears fans a glimmer of hope about what the future could hold with this young QB. Trubisky has thrown for 839 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions with a passer rating 82.8 passer rating so far this year. His team is sitting in third place in the NFC North behind the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings and 6-1 Green Bay Packers.

Hopefully for this Mitch fan, the Bears beat the Los Angeles Chargers a few days before Halloween. Maybe then people will be a little nicer to him and not stick him with the bad candy.