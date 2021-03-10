Chris Carson is one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL, just one of the many talented running backs from the 2017 draft class that has carved out a nice career for himself. A former seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall), Carson has recorded 3,270 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks over the past four seasons, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Carson has been a battering ram in the Seahawks' offense, ranking 10th in the league in rushing yards since the 2017 season. He's averaged 72.7 rushing yards per game (ninth in league), even if his game hasn't been noticed alongside Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook, who were in the same draft class. Both Kamara and Cook earned their extensions, but the Seahawks allowed Carson to test the free agent market after an injury-riddled season that resulted in 681 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

We'll look at every report and rumor for Carson in free agency below, along with a scouting report on the free agent running back. We'll also look at some of the ideal landing spots for Carson, as the running back may leave the Seahawks.

Top free agent landing spots for Carson

If Carson wants an opportunity to become a featured back again, the Steelers are the perfect fit for the 26-year-old bruiser. Pittsburgh's running game was downright terrible in 2020, finishing last in the league in rushing yards per game (84.4), yards per carry (3.6), and having the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns (12). Even in a down season, Carson would have been the best running back on the Steelers.

Pittsburgh needs a back that can generate yards on the ground and a cost-efficient option since the Steelers have to retain key pieces on their offensive line. Carson is third in the NFL in missed tackles forced since 2018 (121), an ideal fit for a running game that just went down on initial contact last season.

Carson is already better than James Conner -- who is a free agent -- and can certainly help Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland, making them more efficient in the running game by taking the load off them. The two-time 1,000-yard back fits the profile Pittsburgh needs -- and would be an instant fan favorite with his hard-nosed running style.

The Buccaneers have to take care of their own in-house free agents -- most notably Shaquil Barrett -- but it's no secret the franchise could use some help in the running game. Leonard Fournette is the top option to return to Tampa Bay, even though the Buccaneers will have competing offers for his services. If Fournette falls out of the Buccaneers' price range, why not take a look at Carson to compete with Ronald Jones II for the starting job?

Jones was one of the most electric running backs in the league last season, but isn't a bruiser who can get the tough yards in the fourth quarter. That's where Carson comes in, adding excellent value to an offense that already has Tom Brady, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.

The Buccaneers will look to retain their own players first. They could be players for Carson if he is still on the market past the first wave of free agency. A one-year deal may be right in Tampa Bay's ballpark.

A wild-card in every sense for Buffalo, even though Carson may be the missing piece to get the Bills offense to the level they need to reach the Super Bowl. Buffalo's running game was subpar in 2020, as Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 1,168 yards and four touchdowns (and those numbers would have been worse if Josh Allen wasn't a dual-threat quarterback).

Adding Carson to the mix would provide a veteran running back with a knack for getting the tough yards and preserving a fourth-quarter lead -- taking an extraordinary amount of pressure off Allen. Carson would be the No. 1 starter in Buffalo, allowing Singletary to concentrate on the passing game. Moss would be relegated to a reserve rule and showed flashes in his rookie year, but adding Carson is a win-now move for a team on the verge of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.

The Bills don't have much cap space to make a run at Carson in the first wave of free agency, but Carson won't break the bank either. Taking a shot on Carson with a two-year deal may be the move that can make the Bills offense elite.

Scouting report (pros and cons)

Pros:

Bruising running back great for late in games

Can generate own yards and break tackles

Gains yards per carry after contact

Cost-efficient

Makes the most of opportunity

Cons:

Not a receiving threat out of backfield (although Carson has improved significantly over last several years)

Injury history (suffered fractured hip in 2019 and mid-foot sprain in 2020)

Durability from numerous injuries may prevent big contract

Free agent timeline

March 9: Carson won't be getting franchise tag from Seahawks

The Seahawks decided not to place the franchise tag on Carson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, making him a free agent. Carson will have a market in free agency, even though he would have made slightly over $11 million in 2021 if tagged. With the value of running backs, it will be interesting to see how may suitors will be interested in giving Carson a premium contract.