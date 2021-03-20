Chris Carson will stay in Seattle after the two sides came to terms on a two-year deal worth $14.625 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The contract includes a third voidable year for cap purposes, according to multiple reports.

The former seventh-round pick rushed for 3,270 yards and 21 touchdowns during his first four seasons with the team. Carson rushed for 1,151 and 1,230 yards during the 2018 and '19 seasons while helping Seattle win 21 regular-season games over that span.

Russell Wilson, whose future in Seattle has been a topic of conversation all season, quickly reacted to the news of Carson's contract extension.

The Seahawks made several notable signings during the first week of free agency. Among their signings include cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, defensive tackle Poona Ford, cornerback Ryan Neal, tight end Gerald Everett, guard Ethan Pocic, and fullback Nick Bellore. They also traded a fifth-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for veteran guard Gabe Jackson.

Along with Carson, the Seahawks' backfield currently includes Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas. Injuries limited Carson to 681 rushing yards in 12 games in 2020. Wilson finished second on the Seahawks with 513 rushing yards, while Carlos Hyde -- who recently signed with the Jaguars -- finished third on the team with 356 yards.

Despite months of trade talk, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Friday that it is likely that Wilson will remain in Seattle for the 2021 season. During his first nine seasons in Seattle, Wilson has compiled a 107-52-1 record as the team's starting quarterback. Seattle went 12-4 last season before falling to the Rams in the wild card round.