Chris Foerster reportedly to join 49ers coaching job, first job since his controversial ending with the Dolphins

Chris Foerster is reportedly getting a second chance in the NFL.

On Friday, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that Foerster, a longtime NFL assistant coach who was forced to resign as the Dolphins in 2017 after a video showing him snorting a white powdery substance became public, is taking a job with the San Francisco 49ers. He will specifically assist in the team's game-planning.

Foerster, 57, joined the 49ers this offseason, even though he was never officially added to San Francisco's coaching staff.

After a decade of coaching in the college ranks, Foerster joined the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff in 1993. He has spent time with seven different franchises that includes two stints in Miami and two previous stops in San Francisco. He was the 49ers' offensive line coach in 2015 before accepting the same position with the Dolphins in 2016. While he has spent the majority of his NFL career as an offensive line coach, Foerster served as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator during the 2004 season.

Foerster was out of football in 2018, his first year not on an NFL coaching staff since 1992. At the time of his resignation, Foerster said he was stepping away from coaching in order to seek professional help for drug and alcohol addiction.