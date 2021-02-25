The wide receiver free agent pool this offseason is about as deep as it's been in recent memory. Throughout, there is a healthy blend of top-tier talent, youth, veteran experience, versatility, and quality role players where teams can fill essentially any need that they may have at the pass-catching spot. Arguably the top player at this position leads us to Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old has been one of the league's better receivers dating to his breakout season in 2019. It was that season where Godwin's game elevated to elite status. Over 14 games, he hauled in 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, helping him earn a Pro Bowl nomination and a second-team All-Pro nod. Godwin then followed that strong 2019 season up by helping Tom Brady and the rest of his Tampa Bay teammates win Super Bowl LV. Not a bad few years for the former third-round pick out of Penn State.

With that decorated résumé in hand, Godwin will now look to cash in if he hits the open market in a rather big way. According to Spotrac's market value metrics, the receiver could be looking at a contract that pays him an average annual salary of $17.1 million.

As he looks to come close to inking a deal around that magnitude, this will be your free agent hub for the talented receiver. Below, you'll find everything you need to know surrounding Godwin's free agency, including the latest news and rumors, potential landing spots, and a quick scouting report.

Top free agent landing spots for Godwin

A return to Tampa Bay should be looked at seriously. Not only has the organization expressed a desire to keep Godwin going forward, but the Bucs also have the ability to place the franchise tag on him. They are a bit strapped for money as their backs are against the salary cap wall, but could get creative (possible extension for Tom Brady to bring down his cap hit) to create more space to keep their Super Bowl-winning core intact. That being said, Tampa Bay does have a number of free agents on the defensive side of the ball that are also entering free agency. If they deem those players more valuable to their title defense, Godwin could be had on the open market. The receiver has stated that he'd love to return to the Buccaneers, but also noted that he's looking to get paid a respectable amount as well.

If Godwin does get to free agency, the Miami Dolphins currently present an interesting landing spot. If Tua Tagovailoa remains the starter heading into 2021, Miami's front office will need to put a number of weapons around him to give him the best opportunity to succeed during his second season. Miami does have the cap space to possibly make a deal work for Godwin, who would be able to remain in Florida, join a team on the rise, and get paid. Did someone say bingo? Sticking in the AFC East, the New York Jets and New England Patriots both have the capabilities to throw a ton of money in Godwin's direction. That being said, the quarterback position is currently unclear for each club, which is something Godwin would likely want figured out before putting pen to paper.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the Colts, who are projected to have the fourth-most cap space in the league, could look to add Godwin to pair with newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz. If the team looks to move off T.Y. Hilton -- who also is hitting free agency -- it could move in a younger direction with Godwin and pair him with Michael Pittman Jr. Zach Pascal and others. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens would be an ideal landing spot for Godwin as well. This is a team in need of a true No. 1 receiver to help get it over the hump and be a go-to weapon for Lamar Jackson. That said, how much the Ravens have to spend becomes the biggest issue.

Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins



New England Patriots



New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin TB • WR • 14 TAR 84 REC 65 REC YDs 840 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Scouting report on Godwin (pros and cons)

Pros:

Great hands

Can play on the outside and in the slot

Physical for his size

Cons:

Doesn't have explosive speed

Hasn't played a full season since 2018

Free agent timeline

Feb. 23: During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show", Godwin was asked about his pending free agency. He noted that the Buccaneers are "heading in the right direction" following their Super Bowl title and wants to remain with the team. That said, he also noted that "at the same time you got to consider all the possibilities out there and consider doing what's best for you and your family." While Godwin wants to have the long-term security of a big deal, he also seemed open to playing under the tag, if that's the direction Tampa Bay decides to go.