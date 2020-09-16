Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin has been placed in the concussion protocol. The 24-year-old didn't show symptoms on Monday or Tuesday but started to show some on Wednesday, which required the club to take action. Arians noted that the team is going to be very cautious with the star pass-catcher, which does leave his status for Sunday's matchup with Carolina in question.

A helmet-to-helmet hit between Godwin and Saints safety D.J. Swearinger during the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's Week 1 loss to New Orleans may have been where he suffered the injury. Godwin finished that game with a team-high six receptions for 79 yards.

Because Godwin didn't start showing symptoms until Wednesday, he was available to reporters on Tuesday and spoke about Tampa Bay's opening loss and displayed confidence that they'll be able to bounce back and fix their mistakes from Week 1.

"I think all of it is correctable," he said. "When you look at the tape, there's a handful of things that we did that were just bad from a communication standpoint. All those things will get corrected as we learn from the film and as we just continue to play together, so I'm not particularly worried about any of that."

Of course, things are made a bit more difficult for Tampa Bay to get the 2020 season on track if Godwin isn't on the field to contribute to the offense. While the Bucs will be hyper-cautious with Godwin, the good news for Tampa Bay is that Bruce Arians noted fellow star receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) ran well and looked good in practice.