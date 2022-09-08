The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may or may not have Chris Godwin by their side when they take the field for their season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. That will be decided around game time, according to Godwin himself.

He was asked by local reporters on Thursday if his availability on Sunday will be a game-time decision. Godwin responded, "I would imagine so, yes."

Godwin has been out since Week 15 of last season, when he suffered a torn ACL. He has been participating in training camp, during which he did not go onto the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, unlike several other rehabbing players.

Godwin fully participated in Tampa's Wednesday practice and even shed his knee brace, before surprisingly not being spotted on the field during the open-to-the-media portion of Thursday's session. His official Thursday practice status has yet to be announced.

If Godwin cannot play, the Buccaneers will likely roll with Russell Gage and Julio Jones alongside Mike Evans in three-receiver sets. Even if Godwin does suit up, he is somewhat unlikely to see a full complement of snaps, though he would obviously be an important target for Tom Brady -- especially given the team's current woes along the offensive line.

Whether he suits up for Week 1 or not, it surely seems like we will see Godwin back on the field sooner rather than later. That is good news for the Bucs, and a not-so-welcome development for NFL cornerbacks.