The Tampa Bay Buccaneers endured a nightmarish Monday night after losing both of their top two wide receivers against the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 7 loss at home. Mike Evans (hamstring) went down early in the first half, and Chris Godwin later suffered a significant leg injury with 1:04 left to play.

Head coach Todd Bowles said postgame that the early indication was Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle. Later tests confirmed the diagnosis. Godwin will undergo surgery this week, per NFL Media. Set to become a free agent in 2025, he may have played his last career game as a Buccaneer.

The injury occurred on a 21-yard catch-and-run with Tampa Bay trailing 41-31, which ended up being the game's final score. Godwin's injury was gruesome enough that the ESPN broadcast did not show a replay of the moment Godwin went down.

Godwin was in the midst of having a career year, leading the NFL in catches (50) while ranking second in receiving yards (576) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (five). Evans' six receiving touchdowns are coleading the NFL along with Bengals superstar Ja'Marr Chase.

The tackle that hurt Godwin, according to ESPN, appeared to have all the elements of the now-illegal hip-drop tackle. The play is under review, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, and if it is confirmed to be a hip-drop tackle, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith would be subject to a fine.

After the game, head coach Todd Bowles defended his decision to keep Godwin, as well as Baker Mayfield and other starters, in the game with it seemingly out of reach.

"He's a player, and we're trying to win the ball game," Bowles said. "We were down 10, so we were still trying to get points and kick another onside kick, and it just happened. With Mike [Evans] going down we didn't have that many receivers as it was, so we played with what we had.

"It's unfortunate he [Godwin] got hurt and we feel bad about that. But he's a football player and he wanted to be in the game just like Baker and everyone else wanted to be in the game."

Tampa Bay may be more aggressive prior to the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline after quarterback Baker Mayfield's top two targets went down with serious lower body injuries. The Buccaneers' next men up include nine-year veteran Sterling Shepard, 2023 sixth-round pick Trey Palmer and 2024 third-round rookie Jalen McMillan.