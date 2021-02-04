Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is no stranger to the end zone, scoring 23 touchdowns over the past three seasons. He had a career-high nine scores in 2019, when he established personal-best numbers across the board in what was a breakout Year 3 season. Godwin dipped to seven receiving touchdowns during the 2020 regular season as injuries limited him to 12 games.

Top Chris Godwin prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Godwin goes under one total touchdown. According to model, he scores a touchdown in only 36 percent of simulations. Godwin is tied for the team lead with 14 receptions in three playoff games but his only TD came in the wild-card round at Washington.

Godwin did mesh well with quarterback Tom Brady down the stretch, scoring five times in a four-game stretch culminating with the wild-card matchup. Brady's preferred target near the end zone is 6-foot-5 wideout Mike Evans, who had a team-high 13 touchdowns during the regular season and tacked on two more scores in the playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski also is a massive target in the red zone and has a long history with Brady dating to their days with the New England Patriots.

Other Chris Godwin prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Chris Godwin total receptions: Go under 5.5, model is projecting 5.0

Chris Godwin receiving yards: Go under 72.5, model is projecting 66

Chris Godwin yards of first reception: 9.5: Go over, model is projecting 13.1 per catch

Chris Godwin yards of longest reception: 24.5: Go under, model is projecting 13.1 per catch

