Chris Godwin reportedly could miss the rest of Buccaneers' season due to hamstring injury
The Bucs will be shorthanded at receiver down the stretch
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost star wideout Mike Evans to a hamstring injury last week, and Chris Godwin fell victim to the same ailment during the 38-17 win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. During the third quarter, Godwin fell to the turf after running a route. He was in serious pain and had to be carted to the locker room.
On Monday morning, Ian Rapoport reported that Godwin would likely not play the rest of the season.
"For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you have two games left, it seems extremely far-fetched at this point -- not expected to play next week is Chris Godwin," said Rapoport. "You have a Week 17 game that's not going to mean very much. It seems like he is also heading to injured reserve or having the season over, similar to Mike Evans. So either way down the stretch, the Bucs will be very shorthanded."
Evans suffered his hamstring injury against the Indianapolis Colts last week during a 61-yard touchdown catch. Head coach Bruce Arians said that the team would not place him on injured reserve, and hold out hope that he could return for the last couple of games or at least the regular-season finale. The injury made Godwin the clear-cut No. 1 wideout, but now the Buccaneers are in serious trouble.
If Godwin indeed does not play again this year, he finishes the 2019 season with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns -- career numbers all across the board. Before being injured on Sunday, Godwin caught five passes for 121 yards.
He's a big reason Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to pass for over 450 yards in consecutive games, after he threw for 456 against the Colts last week and 458 against the Lions on Sunday.
With Evans and Godwin now reportedly out, expect Breshad Perriman to step up in a big way. He caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in Week 14, and then had five catches for 114 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions on Sunday. He should be the new No. 1 target for Winston, as the Bucs quarterback tries to remain hot down the back stretch of the season.
