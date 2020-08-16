Watch Now: Bold Predictions For The NFC South ( 1:35 )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering 2020 with a lot of expectations on their shoulders. After the arrival of Tom Brady to steer the pirate ship under center along with the additions of Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy to the offense, the Bucs are immediately thrown into Super Bowl discussions. In fact, William Hill Sports Book has the Buccaneers tied for the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl LV at +1200, trailing only the Chiefs (+550), Ravens (+600), and 49ers (+700). Tampa Bay is currently tied with New Orleans in its odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

What makes these Super Bowl aspirations even spicier for the Buccaneers is that Tampa Bay is the host city for Super Bowl LV this year at Raymond James Stadium. That fact isn't lost on the club, and Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin says his team isn't shying away from that being the team's ultimate goal.

"It's gotta be the goal," Godwin told The NFL Today's Nate Burleson on CBS Sunday. "If you're not thinking like that, I think you're in the wrong profession. That's what we're going for. Obviously, we've got Tom (Brady), we've got Gronk, we've got myself, Mike (Evans) ... we've got a load of talent. The Super Bowl is in Tampa, there's no reason why we shouldn't be striving for that."

It should be stated that the Buccaneers would be making history if they do reach Super Bowl LV. No club in NFL history has been able to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, let alone win it. The 2017 Minnesota Vikings nearly reached Super Bowl LII, which was held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

While there hasn't been a true home-field advantage for clubs in the Super Bowl, teams have played in the big game close to their respective home stadiums. In 1979, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV and that was held at the Rose Bowl. While in the same area, the Rams played at the L.A. Coliseum. The same can be said for Super Bowl XIX between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. The game was held in California at Stanford Stadium, but not at Candlestick Park.

All of this Super Bowl hype for the Bucs all stems around the arrival of Brady. So far, everything seems to be clicking quite well between he and Godwin, who enjoyed a career-year last season, as they are in the midst of training camp.

"It was a little weird at first, I'm not going to lie," Godwin said of catching his first pass from Brady. "He's Tom Brady, he's got six rings, and one of the greatest of all time. You come out of the break and the ball is right where it's supposed to be. I'm like 'Man, I don't know what people are talking about. This ball's on the money.' Then, it kept being on the money and kept being on the money. I'm like 'Alright, I'm going to let everyone else do all the talking. I know what's on the horizon.'"

And it seems like a strong push to Super Bowl LV is what's on deck for the Bucs in 2020.