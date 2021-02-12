All things considered, a single phone falling in the Tampa Bay waters over the course of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade should be considered a win. While Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat and possibly having a little too much avocado tequila may have been the major viral moments from the championship parade that captured headlines, there was a rather comical note surrounding Bucs receivers Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller.

At the time, word came out that Miller knocked Godwin's phone out of his hand and into the water. While the fate of Godwin's phone still currently sits at the bottom of the river, things may not have gone down as we imagined and it seems Miller has been absolved just a bit.

"Honestly, it made the whole memory a lot better," Godwin told "Good Morning Football" of losing his phone, via NFL.com. "We were on top of the boat, on the front of the boat, and it's a little wobbly, right? So I thought Scotty was gonna fall into the water. I brought my phone out because I was about to go live, and I feel him about to fall, so I go to stop him and his back hit the phone out of my hand and I watched it fall in.

"I'm looking at the police officers that are right next to us, and everyone is like 'Oh!' And I'm like, 'not oh, get somebody (to) get my phone!' It dove way too fast, man. It was over for as soon as it hit the water."

That's a little different than Miller straight-up dropping Godwin's phone into the water and Godwin even admitted that "it wasn't all Scotty's fault."

Again, if something was going to fall into the water, the Buccaneers would likely prefer it to be a phone as opposed to the revered Lombardi Trophy. Losing that certainly would have brought down the party vibe.