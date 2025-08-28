The status of Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs have gained clarity ahead of the team's 2025 season. General manager Jason Licht said that Godwin will miss at least the season's first month as he continues to work his way back from his serious ankle injury he sustained last October. Regarding Wirfs, Licht said that there's a chance that he could take the field during the season's first month. Wirfs is recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Both players were activated off of the team's physically unable to perform (PUP) list on August 21. For Godwin, the Buccaneers are planning on him returning to practice in Week 2 barring any setbacks.

With Godwin out, Tampa Bay's passing game will likely continue to revolve around perennial 1,000-yard wideout Mike Evans, but fans can also expect to see more targets for rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, especially during the season's first few weeks.

The Buccaneers' expected temporary replacement for Wirfs at left tackle is Charlie Heck, a six-year veteran who has garnered praise this summer from coach Todd Bowels.

"He learned a lot. He's gotten a lot of experience," Bowels said this week. "He's going to go against a Pro Bowl edge rusher every week, including practice. He's a competitor and he's tough. He's got some technical things to work out, [like] he's got to stay low because of his height. He's done some very good things for us as well. Right now, going into Week 1, he'll be our starter. We believe in him and we'll work with him and we'll go from there."

The Buccaneers will open the regular season with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons, who are hoping to rebound this season following last year's disappointing 8-9 campaign. Tampa will then travel to Houston to take on the defending two-time AFC South champion Texans before hosting the Jets and defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in consecutive weeks.