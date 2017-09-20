Chris Harris Jr. says Broncos 'definitely miss' T.J. Ward

When the Broncos moved on from T.J. Ward, the worry was that his release would negatively affect locker-room and on-field synergy.

Three weeks later, Chris Harris Jr. has confirmed those fears.

In an appearance on PFT Live on Wednesday, the Broncos' All-Pro cornerback admitted "it's still hard" playing without the hard-hitting safety, who's now starting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Not being able to take the field, he just brought a Tasmanian Devil’s mentality to our defense, high energy, great leadership," Harris said. "He’s definitely missed, man. I wish he could still be here.”

Denver chopped Ward at final cuts earlier this month, a move that sent shockwaves through Dove Valley. They did so partly because of money -- Ward was owed $4.5 million in base salary -- and partly because they felt second-year man Justin Simmons was ready to take over.

Simmons certainly has all the makings of a future star, but the transition from backup to full-time starter hasn't been flawless. He graded out as one of the worst defenders in last Sunday's whipping of the Dallas Cowboys, according to Pro Football Focus, having allowed six receptions and a touchdown to Jason Witten.

Witten score's was made possible by Simmons blowing his coverage assignment, typical of a young player still finding his place in a veteran-led, vaunted secondary.

“We’re still working. There are still some communication areas that we’re having. We haven’t build that chemistry,” Harris said.

It'll take some time for the Broncos to get over the loss of Ward. Whoda thunk it?

