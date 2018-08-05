Chris Harris sees Broncos scoring 'at least 30 a game' with Case Keenum under center
Can the Broncos become the 29th modern-era team to score 30 points per game?
Last season's Denver Broncos did not have a very good offense. Denver scored just 289 points in 2017, an average of 18.1 per game. That ranked 27th in the NFL, ahead of only the Browns, Giants, Colts, Bears, and Dolphins.
The 2018 season is going to be wildly different -- at least if Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is to be believed. Harris has been impressed with Denver's offense during training camp, crediting the direction of new quarterback Case Keenum. And, well, let's just say Harris has some high hopes for the 2018 Broncos offense.
At least 30 a game? That seems ... aggressive.
Since the NFL expanded to a 16-game season back in 1978, only 28 teams have averaged at least 30 points per game, per Pro-Football-Reference. That's 28 out of 1,201 total team seasons, by the way. In other words: just 2.3 percent of NFL teams in the last 40 years or so have averaged 30 points per game or more.
Do these Broncos strike you as a "top-2.3 percent of NFL teams in the last 40 years" type of squad? Does Case Keenum seems like he belongs on a list with quarterbacks like Joe Theismann, Dan Marino, Mark Rypien, Steve Young, John Elway, Randall Cunningham, Kurt Warner, Trent Green, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Carson Palmer, Cam Newton, and Matt Ryan?
Not really, right?
But what about Brian Griese and Gus Frerotte? That combination led ... the Denver Broncos ... to a 485-point season back in 2000. But that Broncos team also had Mike Shanahan running his zone-based offensive scheme that resulted in Mike Anderson rushing for nearly 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns during that season, while the Broncos added eight touchdowns on defense and special teams. Current Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave has just one top-10 scoring offense in nine seasons as a coordinator, so, he's not exactly Shanahan, who had 17 such seasons in 27 years as an offensive coordinator and head coach.
Crazier things have probably happened in the history of football (Kurt Warner leading the Rams to 526 points in 1999 was just about the craziest thing possible for those of us watching football back then), but this still seems pretty unlikely to occur.
