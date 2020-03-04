Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu trade tweets and tease a potential team-up with the Chiefs
Harris and Mathieu had an interesting exchange about playing together in Kansas City
The Denver Broncos aren't out on retaining Chris Harris Jr., but the odds of the cornerback returning to Denver are slim following the team's acquisition of A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Harris may be set for a change in scenery as one of the top cornerback options available on the free agent market.
The 31-year old already has a Super Bowl ring, so there's no need to chase another one, but Harris may have something else up his sleeve when choosing his new destination ... teaming up with Tyrann Mathieu on the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
After news of the Bouye trade broke, Harris reacted on Twitter with a message to the Broncos and other suitors for his services.
That drew the attention of Mathieu, who has two years remaining on his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu appears to be seeking Harris to join him in Kansas City's secondary, giving Harris the opportunity to play the Broncos twice a year.
Harris left Mathieu with a message regrading his potential recruitment to Kansas City.
While the fantasy of Mathieu and Harris playing together would be incredible for the Chiefs, it will be hard for them to make that a reality. The Chiefs are already limited in available cap space after slapping the franchise tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones, which will be a $15.5 million cap hit (per Over The Cap). That would actually put the Chiefs over the salary cap threshold per the Over The Cap projections, not counting the cap increase for 2020 reported last week.
Harris's projected market value is $11 million per season (via Spotrac), making it difficult for the Chiefs to sign him in free agency. Kansas City would have to make a significant number of moves to create enough cap space and sign Harris, which doesn't seem plausible at the moment. Not to mention quarterback Patrick Mahomes is due for a long-term extension.
Harris and Mathieu in the same backfield won't happen unless Harris takes a one-year contract worth well below his market value.
