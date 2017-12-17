Chris Hogan reportedly won't play, Kenny Britt could make first start for Patriots

The last time the Steelers faced the Patriots, in last season's AFC Championship Game, wide receiver Chris Hogan had nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. On Sunday, when the two teams meet again, Hogan is expected to be inactive as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter, who adds that recent addition Kenny Britt could get the nod.

The Patriots signed Britt last week, days after he was jettisoned by the Browns. Cleveland had signed Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million contract, with $10.5 million in guarantees, in March. He appeared in nine games and had just 18 receptions for 233 yards and two scores. The decision to dump him was one of the first moves made by new general manager John Dorsey, who replaced Sashi Brown, the man responsible for bringing Britt to Cleveland this offseason.

In New England, Britt goes from one of the NFL's worst teams to one of its best. Whether that's enough to salvage a disappointing 2017 season is another matter, though playing with Tom Brady tends to vastly improve your chances.

Even if Britt isn't active, Brady and the Patriots will welcome back tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was suspended for the Week 14 game after his atomic elbow against the Bills the week before. The Steelers, meanwhile, are hoping both wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Joe Haden will be available -- both players are listed as questionable.

In case you're wondering, only two of eight CBSSports.com experts are picking the Steelers to beat the Patriots.