Chris Hubbard has big opportunity; Browns banking on upside

BEREA, Ohio -- With the loss of future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas to retirement, the Browns offensive line is forced to re-shuffle.

The dominoes began to fall with the signing of offensive tackle Chris Hubbard to play right tackle. The move is expected to send right tackle Shon Coleman to the left side to start the off-season as Thomas' stand in.

Hubbard was clear on what the Browns told him when he signed.

“I am stuck on right tackle," he said. "I came here to play right tackle. I just wish I had the opportunity to play with Joe. I have heard a lot of things about him and watched a lot of film on Joe. He is a great guy – Hall of Famer, first ballot.”

When asked about Thomas' replacement, Hue Jackson explained the thought process.

"Maybe move Shon Coleman over (to left tackle)-who was are starter over there at (right tackle) because we were very fortunate to get Chris Hubbard here," Jackson said. "I think there is an opportunity to still be a good offensive line, but we are not going to be the same line without Joe Thomas. There is no question about that.”

By signing Hubbard to a reported five-year, $37.5 million contract, including $18 million guaranteed, the Browns are signaling they are sold on Hubbard's upside potential, as he's started only 14 games in his five-year career in the NFL.

“For me, I think it builds my confidence up, knowing that I know that I will be a starter," Hubbard said. "I know that I will be playing week in and week out. It just helps me to know that I get to study different opponents each week, and then it draws me to get better each week.”

Hubbard (6-4, 295), a former undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham, has been with the Steelers since 2013 and started a career-best 10 games in 2017. Entering his fifth NFL season, Hubbard brings athleticism and versatility to the offensive line.

Hubbard, who will turn 27 on April 23, said he is excited to continue to play under offensive coordinator Todd Haley, whom he played for with the Steelers and has a good comfort level with him.

“It is pretty high," Hubbard said. "I know all of his ins and outs as far as what he is used to, what he is comfortable with, as far as his playing style. I am definitely happy that I came here with him. It is going to be fun. We get to work together again.”

Hubbard admitted having Haley in Cleveland was attractive to him.

“For the most part, when I saw Todd Haley come here, there was no question that I can work with Todd Haley," he said. "I then saw a lot of movements as far as Tyrod (Taylor) coming, Jarvis Landry, those guys, Carlos Hyde. It made my decision much easier to come here as far as playing for Cleveland.”

Hubbard is looking forward to playing against the Steelers defense twice a year after practicing against them for five years.

“It is going to be fun playing those guys because I am definitely accustomed to what they do," he said. "I am familiar with them, the ins and outs as far as what they are used to. It will be fun."



