NEW ORLEANS -- The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from a historic third consecutive Super Bowl championship. Kansas City is in its fifth Super Bowl in six years and reached the conference championship game in every year Patrick Mahomes has been the starting quarterback.

Yes, the Chiefs win a lot. No, Chris Jones doesn't care if they keep winning either.

"Every good story has a villain, and people hate success," Jones said at the Chiefs media availability this week in preparation for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. "Over time, they like to see something different. They don't like to see the same people win it. People love something new.

"It's like once you drive a car for five years, women start complaining to their husband about certain things are wrong with their car, they can't drive it anymore. Oh, this light's on, I can't drive it anymore. I'm like sweetheart put the hood down, the hood wasn't all the way.

"It's like anything in life, once you get some success, they want to see you fail. I get it."

The Chiefs have been a juggernaut since Mahomes became the starting quarterback. Mahomes already has two MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs, with an 89-23 record in the regular season and a 17-3 record in the postseason. The 17 playoff wins trail only Tom Brady (35) for the most in NFL history. The Chiefs are 106-26 in Mahomes' starts since 2018, an astonishing .803 win percentage.

Both Mahomes and Reid can claim their fourth titles. Mahomes would join Tom Brady, Joe Montana, and Terry Bradshaw as the quarterbacks with 4+ Super Bowl titles, while Reid can join Bill Belichick and Chuck Noll as the only head coaches to win four Super Bowls.

Kansas City is the current dynasty in the NFL. People will just have to accept it.

"I get it. From a fan's standpoint I completely get it," Jones said. "If I was on the outside looking in, I'd be saying the same thing, 'I'm sick of the Chiefs.'"