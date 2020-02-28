Chris Jones has 'mix of emotions' on Chiefs placing the franchise tag on him for 2020
Jones doesn't appear too stoked about the franchise tag
The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time in locking up Chris Jones for the 2020 season by placing the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl defensive lineman on the first day they were eligible to do so on Thursday. Jones is projected to see around $16 million in guaranteed money with this tag, but he likely would have blown that number out of the water if he actually became an unrestricted free agent. And it appears as if he knows it.
During his appearance on Colin Cowherd's "The Herd" on FS1 on Thursday Jones reacted to the news about being tagged by Kansas City and the 25-year-old wasn't exactly doing cartwheels across the studio.
"It's like a mix of emotions," Jones admitted, "because you figure after four years, you do everything the right way within the team way, you try to stay under the line, out of trouble, and be a good citizen for the team and for the city. You expect to be rewarded. So when you're hit with a franchise tag, it can go different ways. You can feel like they're not valuing you or that they're not valuing what you can bring to the table. Or you can look at it as giving them time to get their horses in a cage and get something together."
Jones did say that he understands that there is a business aspect to the Chiefs, who reportedly view him as a long-term piece to their puzzle, placing the tag on him. Not only do they need to hammer out a deal with Jones, but reining Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is also due for an extension that will likely make him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Despite acknowledging those hurdles that the Chiefs have to jump over, it still seems to have left a bit of a sour taste in Jones' mouth.
"It's a little hard," he said. "It's like, 'Damn, what else y'all want me to do? I've got to go ahead and get 30 sacks -- 35 sacks -- to show y'all I can?"
Jones doesn't really have much else to prove to warrant a lucrative deal. He's already looked at as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL and has been dominant throughout the course of his young career. He's totaled 31 sacks over the past three seasons and was a force in Kansas City's comeback win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Jones terrorized Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo by applying consistent pressure up the middle of the line of scrimmage and batted down three passes.
Given the greatness that he's already displayed, Jones, who has gone on record saying he wants to be a Chief for life, knows that he'll eventually see that big contract. It just depends on if it'll be Kansas City who gives it to him or not.
"But the beautiful thing about the franchise tag ... it can go one of two ways," Jones said. "The team can either long-term you, have you for the future, or they can trade you. Either way, I'll get paid benefits."
He added: "It would be nice to stay in Kansas City and stay with Mahomes. What they're building over there, what we're building is exceptional. I feel like we're building a dynasty. For [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach, it's about looking at the team, analyzing what you can lose and what you have to keep."
In the immediate, we know that Jones is married to the Chiefs for the 2020 campaign. But, until they come to terms on that long-term deal, that's about all that's guaranteed at the moment it seems.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best bench press, vertical at combine
A look at the best of the best
-
Report: Rams interested in Jordan Reed
The veteran tight end remains committed to continuing his career despite a string of concussions
-
New England Patriots Offseason Hub
Tom Brady's free agency remains one of the biggest offseason questions for New England
-
NFL salary cap rises to $200M in 2020
Ever since the league's uncapped 2010 season, team checkbooks have been expanding
-
Giants offseason: Rumors, reports, more
New York is looking to turn over a new leaf with first-year head coach Joe Judge, and it all...
-
Sanu needs surgery on ankle sprain
Sanu was traded to the Patriots in the midst of the 2019 season
-
NFL combine: QB, WR, TE workout results
Catch up with everything that happened on the field at the combine in Indianapolis on Thursday
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game