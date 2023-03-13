Chris Jones does not plan on leaving Kansas City anytime soon. When an extension will get done is still up in the air, but the defensive lineman is confident he will be with the Chiefs until the end of his career.

When asked on Twitter if an extension announcement is coming soon, the two-time Super Bowl champion replied, "I'm a Chief for life. I will not play for another franchise."

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he still needed to make a decision on the contracts of Frank Clark and Jones (per NFL.com). Clark was released last week, while Jones' future is in question.

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract in 2020 and enters the final year of the deal in 2023.

The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported earlier this year that Jones is seeking "an extension that will make him at least the second-highest paid player at his position." The league saw a new second-highest paid defensive tackle crowned earlier this week, when the Washington Commanders signed Daron Payne to a four-year, $90 million extension, putting him right behind Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald.

Giving Jones, 28, an extension would lower the Chiefs' salary cap hit. Since Veach has already made decisions to ensure the Chiefs are below that magic number, it would not be surprising if he made another one.