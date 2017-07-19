Chris Long: Colin Kaepernick's afro not a problem if my 'dirty mullet' isn't one

Chris Long doesn't understand the debate around Colin Kaepernick, nor does he understand Michael Vick's input on it. Long saw holes all over Vick's remarks about Kaepernick's hair and Vick's argument that Kaepernick could use a rebrand if his social media activism is a good thing. Earlier in the week, Vick asserted that Kaepernick should get his afro cut, remarks which Kaepernick did not appreciate. Long also said that Vick's point about Kaepernick not being signed because of performance doesn't hold up, and he thinks Kaepernick is among the 32 best quarterbacks in the league.

Long, who is currently with the Eagles, tweeted that "I had a dirty mullet last year" to a Patriots fan that called him an "SJW (social justice warrior) clown." Where he stands on the Kaepernick debate is abundantly clear: He doesn't seem to think that hair should really be an issue in the NFL.

I'm not a leftist, moron. I'm trying to make sense of why 1 of the best 32 QBs on 🌎 doesn't have a job + we're talking about his haircut? https://t.co/k3j6CCbJ13 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

Irony is that MV actually says he thinks Kaep's social action is a good thing. That's what makes the call for an image revamp strange. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

I had a dirty mullet last year + worked for that company you love. You know, the 1 w the 5 rings on your background that you'll never touch. https://t.co/RrwfzmNEux — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

The full conversation is mostly Long reiterating that he doesn't think that hair matters while people called him a brainwashed leftist. Vick has since backed off on his comments about hair being a factor for Kaepernick's roster status, saying that they're unrelated. However, the damage from the initial comments was already done, and the sports world has been debating ever since.