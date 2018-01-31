Chris Long has to get tattoo of an Eagles coach if they beat Patriots in Super Bowl

If the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, defensive end Chris Long will win his second straight championship a year after helping the Patriots top the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. But if that happens, it won't be all good for Long. The win will come at quite the cost.

Apparently, Long told Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole during training camp that he'd get a tattoo of Flajole's face on his body if the Eagles won the Super Bowl. On Wednesday, Flajole revealed Long's pledge.

"When Chris came [to Philadelphia], we were just talking, and I think it was probably training camp, and I probably told him something to the extent of, 'Hey, nothing would be better than to raise the Lombardi Trophy with you.' And he said, 'Hey, if we go to the Super Bowl and win, I'll put a tattoo of your face on my body,'" Flajole said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. "I said, 'OK, Chris, you better be careful now, because you never know how these things turn sometimes.'"

According to Long, he was joking. But Long's not expecting Flajole to let him off the hook.

"A lot of people were like, 'Were you betting that you're not going to win?' It wasn't really a bet," Long said, per ESPN. "I was joking, and he held me to it, and he reminded me this week. It will be a good problem to have."

Flajole confirmed that he's holding Long to it.

"I'm going to hold him to it," Flajole said. "Now, if he wants to barter a little bit to get out of it ... but I think he's prepared to do it. I'm sure he's going to put it in an inconspicuous spot where nobody's gonna say, 'Who is that guy?'

"I said, 'Chris, remember one thing: You're going to be my age one day, and your kids are going to say, "Dad, who is that guy on your arm?" or wherever you put it.' But he's a man of his word, so we'll have fun with it."

No, Long does not sound stoked about the idea.

If Long is looking for any ideas on how to fulfill his promise but still get out of the unfortunate scenario of having his coach's head plastered on his body for eternity, I'd suggest he use an idea from Phoebe of "Friends" fame, who got a tiny dot tattooed onto her body and then claimed that her tattoo was actually the "Earth as seen from a great great distance." It didn't work on Rachel, but maybe it'll work on Flajole.

As of now, it doesn't sound like Long is considering Phoebe's plan. Instead, he's planning on simply getting the tattoo on an area of his body that can't be seen.

"Man, I'm just going to hide his ugly mug," Long said. "I don't know where it's going to be. But we've got to worry about winning the game first."

Long's right: The Eagles need to worry about winning first. They're 4.5-point underdogs as of Wednesday and they're up against a team that's making their eighth Super Bowl appearance since the 2001 season.