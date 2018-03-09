Chris Long says he endorsed Michael Bennett trade, is unsure about playing in 2018

Before they agreed to trade for the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett, the Philadelphia Eagles conferred with another veteran defensive end -- and a fellow Super Bowl champion -- in Chris Long.

That's according to Long himself, who told SB Nation's Charlotte Wilder this week that he gave his team a "glowing recommendation" of Bennett, a former Pro Bowler in Seattle.

"They asked me about Mike before the trade," Long said, "because I know Mike. And I gave him a glowing recommendation, because I really do think Mike is an awesome dude and a great player. He's been as good an inside/out rusher as I've seen in my time in the league -- one of my favorite guys to watch."

Like Bennett, Long has been characterized not only for his longtime success as an NFL lineman but for his outspoken work in the community. And yet the latter did not commit to returning to the Eagles for the 2018 season, when he'd conceivably be able to team up with Bennett along with what might be the NFL's scariest front four.

"I don't know yet," Long said when asked whether he plans to return to Philadelphia for an 11th NFL season. "I'm working something out right now. At 32, you have limited time left to play the game you love, so the role has to be exactly right for me. I can still play at a high level, and I'm hungry to play, but every player my age has to weigh how they want to go out. The 25-year-old me would tell the 32-year-old me to take the two rings and go start the next chapter in life, but it's never simple when you still have gas left in the tank. We'll have to see what shakes out. So short answer, I have no idea. I love Philly, though. The city would make it hard to walk away."

At 32, Long still had a noted presence along the Eagles' line, forcing four fumbles during Philadelphia's run to a Super Bowl LII victory over his 2016 team, the title-winning New England Patriots.