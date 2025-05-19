Aaron Rodgers isn't the only notable veteran offensive player the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested in acquiring during this late stage of the NFL's offseason. The Steelers have reportedly inquired about Saints receiver Chris Olave, according to PennLive, who also reported that New Orleans does not appear to be interested in trading the 24-year wideout, who still has two years left on his rookie deal after his fifth-year option was recently picked up by the team.

It's easy to see why the Steelers would want Olave, and it's just as easy to understand why the Saints wouldn't want to deal him. Pittsburgh is in need of a receiver after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month. Olave, who is still just 24 years old, would more than fit the bill. The former first-round pick went over 1,000 receiving yards during his first two NFL seasons before concussion issues limited him to just eight games in 2024.

While last season was an unfortunate one for Olave, it appears that the Saints are confident that he will return to form in 2025. But if they were to consider trading him, the consensus throughout the league is that it would take at least a Day 2 pick and likely a second-round pick to acquire him, per PennLive's report.

Given that reported price tag, it's safe to say that the Steelers would have to seriously think hard about pulling the trigger if the Saints were actually open to trading Olave. A second-round pick is what it took to land DK Metcalf, after all, who is one of the NFL's marquee players.

It would be costly, but if Olave could be had for a second-round pick, that's a trade Steelers general manager Omar Khan should consider making. The Steelers are slated to have multiple compensatory picks in next year's draft, so it's not like they wouldn't have the means to pull off such a move. Besides, it's hard to envision the Steelers selecting a player with that pick that could make an immediate impact like the one Olave could make, especially if Rodgers does decide to come to Pittsburgh.