New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from an incident that occurred in August, according to court documents obtained by The Athletic. Barmore is set to be arraigned on Feb. 3, 2026, five days before Super Bowl LX is set to kick off.

The news comes one day after Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a motion hearing in relation to charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

"The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August," the Patriots said in a statement. "The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time."

The police report states that Barmore became angry with a woman, who was identified as the mother of Barmore's child, after the air conditioner was set at 70 degrees instead of 68. Barmore also accused the woman of stealing food from him. The woman tried to call her mother before Barmore took her phone. Barmore then allegedly threw her to the floor and, when she tried to get up, grabbed her by "the shirt in the area of her neck." Barmore eventually let the woman go.

The woman did not initially press charges. A criminal complaint was issued on Dec. 16.

New England, which already secured a spot in the NFL playoff by winning the AFC East, closes the regular season Jan. 3 against the Miami Dolphins. If the Patriots win, and if the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, then New England is the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoff.

The 26-year-old Barmore is in his fifth season with the Patriots after they selected him out of Alabama in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has 26 total tackles and one sack this season.