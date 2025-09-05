New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is officially out for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury on July 28 and has not practiced since. His Week 2 status for New England's game against the Miami Dolphins is unknown.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said he expects 2023 seventh-round pick Alex Austin to fill in for Gonzalez and All-Pro cornerback Marcus Jones will play.

"It just hasn't gone — again, he's working hard, and whether it's — we can say one injury is going to be three to four weeks, one is going to be one to two. Everybody heals differently," Vrabel said earlier in the week. "So, just making sure that when the players are back, that they can do their job with confidence, that they can protect themselves on the field and that they can't make it any worse. Those are some things that I try to use as guidelines for when players are ready to play."

Gonzalez got off to an impressive start his rookie season, named starting cornerback by then head coach Bill Belichick. He started the first four games in 2023, recording 17 total tackles, including 14 solo, with three passes defended, one interception and one sack before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury.

"I do like where he's at from an engagement standpoint," Vrabel said. "We've been through this with other players, and I like where he's at from that standpoint. In the meetings, locked in, following along at practice, which is difficult."

In 2024, with a new head coach in Jerod Mayo, Gonzalez was once again a starter, starting and playing in 16 games. He made 59 total tackles, including 50 solo, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Gonzalez has three head coaches in his three pro seasons. Belichick was the first coach he had running the defense, DeMarcus Covington taking over in 2024 and Terrell Williams hired for the 2025 season.