New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel announced Wednesday that cornerback Christian Gonzalez will return to practice as he continues to recover from an offseason hamstring injury. Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring in late July during training camp. The Patriots cornerback hasn't practiced since being injured and missed New England's first two regular-season games.

"We're just going day-by-day. Taking it a step at a time," Gonzalez said during a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network. "Just being in the building, sitting in the meetings, doing what I can. It's been stressful, but it's all for a reason."

The Patriots originally selected Gonzalez with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He had a strong start to his professional career as he started under then coach Bill Belichick. Gonzalez tallied 17 combined tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one sack before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

In 2024, Gonzalez recorded 59 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 16 games in his second NFL season in 2024.

Alex Austin, a 2023 seventh-round pick, saw playing time in Gonzalez's absence. Austin shifted between guarding both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill and surrendered four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. New England also signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis II to a three-year, $60 million contract in the 2025 offseason in an attempt to improve the secondary.

If Gonzalez returns in any capacity in Week 3, he must help defend Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver DK Metcalf.