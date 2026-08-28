Christian Gonzalez easily stands among the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL. As he graduates from his rookie contract to his first megadeal, he ought to be compensated as such. The New England Patriots have been outward in their willingness to pay a premium to keep Gonzalez around for the long term, but according to ESPN, the sides are not close to an agreement.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said at the start of training camp that the team offered Gonzalez a contract that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. That, however, was before Seattle Seahawks star Devon Witherspoon reset the market with a four-year, $132 million extension. That deal raised the bar for Gonzalez and appears to have raised it too high for the Patriots.

"I don't think that at any one point here that they have been close to a deal," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez have the same agent, so in a way, he can kind of dictate how this is going to go and see into the future in a better way than each of the two teams can. Witherspoon was going to get done first, and it got done at an average of $33 million a year. The Patriots have not been in that category. Witherspoon has established the benchmark, and the Patriots haven't gone there. They weren't there before, and they don't appear to be going there right now."

To be clear, there is no immediate deadline for this deal to get across the finish line. The Patriots picked up Gonzalez's fifth-year option for 2027, and he has not threatened to hold in during training camp or sit out of regular-season games.

Anytime a team struggles to find an acceptable number for a star player, though, the negotiations come with the risk of blowing up. The Micah Parsons saga last summer proved how teams can ultimately lose the best players on their rosters if they are unwilling to pay a premium.

The Patriots could do what the Dallas Cowboys did in 2025 and trade their defensive asset, but for a team squarely in its contention window (and with a reigning MVP runner-up quarterback on his rookie contract, no less), parting with a player of Gonzalez's caliber over a contract dispute would be an extreme move. That does not mean it will not happen, though, so here are a few potential landing spots should Gonzalez be moved out of New England.

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones has been hinting for a while that he'd be interested in making another big move, even if in the past 12 months he's already made plenty: trading away Micah Parsons, trading for Quinnen Williams and moving up to draft Caleb Downs. When the Cowboys opened training camp, he said he'd be "very interested" to "give up the future to substitute where we are today."

Dallas has made a concerted effort to improve its secondary, not just with Downs, but with free agents Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant. But after a woeful 2025, a player like Gonzalez would take this secondary to an entirely different level -- not only a No. 1 cornerback, but a superstar one. Gonzalez is in the upper tier at a position the Cowboys look middling at best. He's a big name. Maybe Jones pulls off the reverse Parsons, acquiring a disgruntled star in his prime and paying him, rather than trading one away.

Detroit Lions

As recently as this summer, the Lions had to have felt great about the state of their cornerback group. Terrion Arnold's arrest, release from the roster and plans to sign with the Seahawks flipped the unit on its head. All of a sudden, D.J. Reed is thrust into the No. 1 job, and the depth behind him is questionable. That is not to mention the injury woes that continue to plague the rest of the defensive backfield.

Bringing in Gonzalez to not only fill Arnold's shoes but also potentially provide an upgrade over his production would be a home-run move for a team that needs to make strides defensively in order to get back to the playoffs. Signing him to a long-term deal would limit the Lions' flexibility at other positions, but they can afford it so long as it does not go into effect until next year.

Washington Commanders

Commanders fans have looked at Gonzalez and wondered "what if?" ever since the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington took Emmanuel Forbes 16th overall, one pick before Gonzalez went to New England. Forbes didn't even last two seasons before being cut.

Washington went on a spending spree this offseason on defense, but is still set up to have a relatively open checkbook in the future, even with a potential Jayden Daniels extension. Adam Peters has pulled off big trades for Marshon Lattimore (which didn't work out) and Laremy Tunsil (who played excellently last year but tore his triceps in training camp this year). Might he have another big move up his sleeve?

For the "buyer beware" idea, Gonzalez is much younger than either Lattimore or Tunsil was when they were acquired; he's an ascending superstar, having just turned 24. The Commanders have gotten younger, faster and more athletic all offseason, and this would continue that trend. Trey Amos has missed almost all of training camp, and the rest of the group has been inconsistent. It's a win-now year for Dan Quinn and, if it's a bad year, Peters would be under a microscope, too. Washington never should have let Gonzalez slip past them. This regime could right the old one's wrong.

New York Giants

A young and inexpensive core gives the Giants all the flexibility they need to not only acquire Gonzalez now but also make him the highest-paid cornerback in league history. To place a cornerback entering his prime on the same defense as recent first-round picks Arvell Reese and Abdul Carter would set that unit up to flourish as a talent-rich operation for years to come.

The Giants can easily move on from Greg Newsome II after signing him to a one-year, $8 million deal, which would clear a lane for Gonzalez to form a tandem with Paulson Adebo, who remains under contract for the next three seasons.

The young pieces are starting to fall into place with the aforementioned defenders plus Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo. Any established stars New York can pair them with would be welcome additions that could help fast-track the team's rise to contention.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Gonzalez isn't the only cornerback at a frustrating impasse with his team. In Pittsburgh, Joey Porter Jr. and the Steelers are at odds. Porter is technically still on the PUP list, but really, it's a hold in regarding his contract. As such, the Steelers might be able to offer New England something other teams could not: a good young player at the same position Gonzalez plays.

This, of course, would be contingent on the Patriots presenting a financial solution to Porter and the Steelers doing the same for Gonzalez. Maybe dealing with Gonzalez within the AFC is a non-starter for New England anyway. But the Steelers are giving it one more go with Aaron Rodgers, and there's a very good defense opposite him. It could go from very good to elite with Gonzalez.