Christian Kirk's debut as a member of the Houston Texans will be delayed by at least a week. The veteran wideout is dealing with a strained hamstring that is expected to keep him sidelined for Houston's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and possibly beyond that, according to ESPN.

While the timetable for the injury is two weeks, the team plans to take caution regarding Kirk's recovery, according to the report. The Texans' approach makes plenty of sense given their depth at receiver.

Along with Kirk, the Texans' receiving corps includes Pro Bowler Nico Collins and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. With Kirk out, Noel, a third-round pick who caught 15 touchdowns during his final two seasons at Iowa State, is in line to make his first career start Sunday against the Rams in what will also be his first NFL regular season game.

The Texans also still have wideout Tank Dell, but he may miss the entire season as he recovers from a severe injury that was sustained late in the 2024 regular season. Dell's injury undoubtedly factored into the Texans' decision to re-stock at the position this offseason, both in free agency and during the early portion of the draft.

Christian Kirk HOU • WR • #13 TAR 47 REC 27 REC YDs 379 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

While depth isn't an issue, the Texans will still undoubtedly miss Kirk, who was acquired this offseason via a trade with the Jaguars. While he is only 28, Kirk is a seven-year NFL veteran who has enjoyed considerable success since breaking into the league with the Cardinals back in 2018.

Prior to his recent injuries, Kirk had established himself as one of the league's most consistent receivers. He had nearly 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 (his final season in Arizona) before setting career-highs with 84 receptions, 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns during his first season in Jacksonville.