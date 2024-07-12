Cam Newton surprisingly didn't get an invite to Christian McCaffrey's wedding to Olivia Culpo last month, wondering where the reservation was from his former Carolina Panthers teammate.

"Damn, C-Mac, I couldn't get an invite?" Newton asked on his "4th&1 Podcast," joking why he wasn't invited. "Is it because of the Brock Purdy beef? Was Brock there?"

The Purdy comments took place when the San Francisco 49ers were making their run to the Super Bowl. Newton had to clarify his comments on Purdy being a game manager.

"Game changer is in the top sphere of talent," Newton told The Dan Patrick Show. "Are we saying that Brock Purdy is in the realm? We have to normalize the truth. This is not coming from malice."

Turns out, the non-invite had nothing to do with Purdy. Newton just ghosted his former teammate, according to McCaffrey.

McCaffrey responded in kind to Newton, via a mock conversation with former teammate Greg Olsen on Instagram.

"This was a great night, but you know what would've made it even better?" McCaffrey said. "If Cam [Newton] were here. I haven't got a text back in 4 years. In fact, they just go green now."

Newton departed the Panthers in 2019, as he and McCaffrey were teammates for three seasons. McCaffrey rushed for 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons with Newton while racking up 2,523 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He had 5,443 yards from scrimmage with 39 scrimmage touchdowns.

McCaffrey also led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,392) and scrimmage touchdowns (19) in 2019, his first season being a first-team All-Pro. Since Newton departed in 2020, McCaffrey didn't have another 1,000-yard season in Carolina -- mainly due to injuries.

Newton and McCaffrey haven't been teammates in five years, yet the two were supposedly friends. McCaffrey wanted Newton there on his special day, but Newton did congratulate both McCaffrey and Culpo on their wedding.