The San Francisco 49ers will not face any penalties, monetary or otherwise, for their injury reporting surrounding Christian McCaffrey's status for the "Monday Night Football" season opener against the New York Jets, the NFL announced Friday.

"We have looked into the 49ers' reporting of the playing status of Christian McCaffrey for the team's Monday night game against the New York Jets. We have found no evidence of a violation of the league's Injury Report Policy in this matter," the league said in a statement.

McCaffrey was initially expected to play, but was listed as questionable for the game. He ended up being surprisingly ruled out and replaced by third-year undrafted free agent Jordan Mason, who ran 28 times for 147 yards and a touchdown against New York. Following the game, Mason told ESPN that he found out he'd be playing, "Friday, Friday night, something like that."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan disputed that notion in his post-game press conference, telling reporters that he had told Mason that he "had to be ready a bunch" and that he knew Mason would have to play "a lot." For his part, Mason was "mad" that he caused a controversy over the situation, and said that things like this were why he doesn't like to talk to the media.

With the Niners cleared of wrongdoing -- and with McCaffrey out for Week 2 and potentially facing a trip to injured reserve -- Mason may be in line for more work, both on the field and with the media.