Christian McCaffrey defends Cam Newton from detractors, says people don't know what he's going through

There's something wrong with Cam Newton, that much is abundantly clear. During his game against the Saints on Monday, he threw a total of one pass more than 15 yards downfield. This has been a persistent theme all the way through the Panthers' six-game losing streak that started with a rout at the hands of the Steelers, and now it appears that Newton is being shut down.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, however, has some words for those still doubting Newton's resilience on the field.

"I hate to see all the negative stuff going his way," McCaffrey said, via the Panthers website. "Because if people really knew what he was going through, they'd bite their tongue a little bit. He's been a true champion, to push through what he's pushed through and also know when to give it to the next guy."

Six games ago, it looked the Panthers' last two games against the Saints would be an epic clash for the NFC South throne, but ever since the 52-21 thumping at the hands of the Steelers, nothing's been right in Carolina. A lack of offensive weapons hasn't helped matters, with McCaffrey being forced to be on the field for nearly every snap.

During the past six games, Newton is averaging about 250 yards per game passing and 24 yards rushing. That's a hit from his 43 yards per game on the ground, but the real thing missing is the threat of the run.

Newton may be out the rest of the year, but it's probably for the best, and the latter part of what McCaffrey said is the operative part. Newton simply had to give the reigns to Taylor Heinicke. The Panthers still have an outside shot at a playoff berth, but now getting Newton right has to be the priority.