Christian McCaffrey explains why he's excited about Joe Brady becoming Panthers offensive coordinator

One of the perks of calling plays for the Carolina Panthers offense is finding creative ways to get the ball to Christian McCaffrey, arguably the best all-purpose back in football. McCaffrey is coming off a 2019 season which he led the NFL in all-purpose yards, and the Panthers running back is expecting to be even better in 2020.

Carolina hired Joe Brady away from LSU as its offensive coordinator this month, which gives the Panthers plenty of new ideas to get McCaffrey the football and find creative ways to get him in the end zone.

"He's able to utilize not just me, but everybody," McCaffrey said on Brady, via ESPN's David Newton. "And put everybody in a position they can best help the team win. That's something that's not easy to do. It's not one system. It's a constant changing.

"You look at what he did with the LSU program this year, possibly the greatest college team of all times. It was fun to watch as an outsider before I knew he was our coach. Now that I know he is [the Panthers' coach], I'm extremely excited."

The Panthers hiring Brady could make McCaffrey a more complete football player, which will be hard to achieve considering how dominant McCaffrey was in 2019. McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history to total 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) on the exclusive list. McCaffrey finished the 2019 season with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards, ranking second in the NFL in rushing. He had 116 catches on the season, becoming the first running back in league history to have two 100-catch seasons. McCaffrey broke his own record of 107 catches, which was the previous most by a running back in a year, set in 2018.

Not only did McCaffrey have the rare 1,000-1,000 season, the Panthers running back finished with 2,392 yards from scrimmage on the year. McCaffrey finished third on the all-time list for yards from scrimmage in a year, just 117 yards away from breaking Chris Johnson's record of 2,509 set in 2009. Only Marshall Faulk (2,429) and Johnson have more yards from scrimmage in a season. McCaffrey has 5,443 yards from scrimmage in his first three seasons, which is the fifth most in league history.

McCaffrey will get an opportunity to work with a coach who led an LSU team that was No. 1 in the nation in points and yards, while assisting Joe Burrow to a Heisman Trophy winning season as the team's passing game coordinator. Brady didn't work with a player with McCaffrey's skill set at LSU, which will make the running back's usage even more interesting in 2020.

No matter what McCaffrey's numbers end up next season, the running back may not have to carry the Panthers offense on his back. Brady's game plan will assist with that.