San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. However, he told reporters on Friday that the injury is "nothing serious" and that he feels good ahead of his team's season-opener this weekend.

"Nothing serious," McCaffrey told reporters. "I feel great where I'm at. Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don't practice things get blown out of proportion. Like I said, I feel great."

Reporters saw McCaffrey warming up on a side field before the 49ers' team walk-through on Friday, but he did not officially practice. The news came less than 24 hours after he was listed as limited on the team's injury report.

"He's questionable" 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Questionable concern. I'm not going to say anything about Christian or any of our players injuries. ... (the injury) came up yesterday."

The three-time All-Pro running back had no restrictions at the start of the 49ers' voluntary offseason workouts and participated throughout training camp and preseason before popping up on the injury report just days before the 2025 season began.

"It was the smart thing to do to not finish the practice," McCaffrey said. "I've been there before and I've been my own worst enemy in situations like that. Proud of myself for not doing that again."

McCaffrey, 29, comes off a season in which injuries limited him to just four games. He won NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023. Ahead of last year's season-opener against the New York Jets, calf and Achilles injuries limited McCaffrey in practice before they eventually ruled him out for Week 1 and beyond. He went on injured reserve and didn't return until Week 10.

San Francisco placed McCaffrey on IR for the second time after suffering a PCL injury during a 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, which ended his season. He finished with a career-low 202 rushing yards and did not score a touchdown.

After trading away backup running Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers bolstered their running back room by drafting Jordan James in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon. San Francisco also traded for former Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr, who ran for 799 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry during the 2024 campaign.

The 49ers are 1.5-point road favorites over the Seahawks at FanDuel Sportsbook.