Christian McCaffrey is once again dealing with an injury. The star San Francisco 49ers running back was limited during Thursday's practice with a calf injury. McCaffrey went through his typical warmup prior to practice before ultimately appearing on the team's injury report.

While McCaffrey, 29, is one of the NFL's top offensive players, injuries have dogged him at times over the course of his career. He missed the first eight games of last season after dealing with Achilles tendinitis. He appeared in four games before missing the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered in Week 13 vs. the Bills.

With those issues behind him, McCaffrey appeared to be back to full strength this offseason. The three-time first-team All Pro had no restrictions at the start of the 49ers' voluntary offseason workouts and has been a participant throughout training camp and preseason.

"I'm feeling great," McCaffrey said in April, via ESPN. "It's been such a smooth process, a lot of hard work. As soon as that injury happened in Buffalo, that was my goal was to not miss a day of OTAs, be back, ready to go with nothing hindering me. And that's where I'm at."

McCaffrey's status on Friday will provide more clarity on his availability availability for the Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are currently listed as 1.5-point road favorites over the Seahawks at FanDuel Sportsbook.

McCaffrey's injury status makes the 49ers' recent acquisition of Brian Robinson Jr. that much more significant. Robinson, who was acquired via a trade with the Commanders, ran for 799 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging a career high 4.3 yards per carry last season for Washington. Isaac Guerendo, who had 420 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie last season, would also be in line for additional touches.