San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey missed practice Friday and was being listed as questionable for the team's Week 1 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. However, McCaffrey will be active for Sunday's game despite dealing with a calf issue.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, McCaffrey was "trending" toward suiting up after he played a significant role in Saturday's walkthrough activities. Rapoport had also reported that the 49ers "hope and believe" that McCaffrey's calf injury isn't a repeat of what the veteran running back dealt with in 2024.

A PCL injury limited McCaffrey to just four games during the 2024 season. McCaffrey had also dealt with Achilles and calf injuries in 2024 as logged a career-low 202 rushing yards.

McCaffrey has a complicated injury history in recent years but showed no public concern in recent interviews.

"Nothing serious," McCaffrey told reporters on Friday. "I feel great where I'm at. Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don't practice things get blown out of proportion. Like I said, I feel great."

McCaffrey was seen warming up on a side field prior to San Francisco's practice on Friday, but didn't officially suit up for practice. On Thursday, San Francisco listed the three-time Pro Bowl running back as a limited participant.

"It was the smart thing to do to not finish the practice," McCaffrey said. "I've been there before and I've been my own worst enemy in situations like that. Proud of myself for not doing that again."

McCaffrey didn't have any injury restrictions throughout the 49ers' offseason workouts, training camp, and preseason prior to being listed on the injury report in advance of the start of the 2025 season.

San Francisco acquired running back Brian Robinson Jr. during training camp from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The 49ers also selected former Oregon running back Jordan James in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after the franchise traded Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason.