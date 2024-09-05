The San Francisco 49ers are entering Week 1 on more than one positive note. After reports surfaced that the franchise is finalizing a new deal to end left tackle Trent Williams' holdout, even more good news came down the wire from the Bay Area. This time, it's a health-related update surrounding Christian McCaffrey. The Pro Bowl running back return to practice on Tuesday.

McCaffrey had missed the bulk of training camp and all of the preseason after suffering a calf strain in early August.

On Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered an update citing that McCaffrey is actually dealing with a calf/Achilles strain.

Given McCaffrey's importance to the Niners offense, his status was set to be a key storyline as the club gears up for the season opener against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football." It is important to note that we will not know McCaffrey's level of participation in practice until Thursday when the team is required to release its first injury report. Still, simply having McCaffrey out there at practice to begin the week is an encouraging sign that he'll be full systems go to play out of the shoot.

The 28-year-old is coming off a tremendous 2023 season where he won Offensive Player of the Year honors while also helping San Francisco reach the Super Bowl. He led the league with 1,459 yards rushing and 2,023 total yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey's 21 total touchdowns were also tied with Miami running back Raheem Mostert for the league lead.