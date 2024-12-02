Achilles tendinitis robbed San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey of the first eight games of the 2024 NFL season. A knee injury knocked the running back out of Sunday night's Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, and now it might keep the Pro Bowler sidelined for the rest of the year.

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that McCaffrey will be placed on injured reserve with a PCL injury that will sideline him at least six weeks. That timeline means the 49ers, who sit at 5-9 and in last place in the NFC West, would have to reach the playoffs to see McCaffrey potentially back on the field again.

Taking a second-quarter pitch from quarterback Brock Purdy, McCaffrey barely moved with the ball before slowing to a limp against the Bills, then sliding into the snow coating Highmark Stadium, avoiding contact and summoning immediate medical attention. He was explosive earlier in the game, gaining 53 yards on just seven carries, but walked gingerly to the medical tent after the slide.

McCaffrey then walked under his own power to the locker room for additional evaluation, leaving third-year backup Jordan Mason to take over the backfield.

It appeared McCaffrey suffered the injury on his previous run for 18 yards in which Bills safety Taylor Rapp was able to trip him up around his right ankle. McCaffrey came down hard on his right knee and departed for two plays.

Named Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 while eclipsing 2,000 scrimmage yards for the NFC champion 49ers, McCaffrey was only playing in his fourth game of the 2024 campaign Sunday night. He also missed extensive time due to injury in 2020-2021, while he still played for the Carolina Panthers.