Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday, but don't expect it to be a full game. McCaffrey will rotate series with fellow running back Mike Davis for the Panthers' Week 9 game against the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Panthers, according to Rapoport, are rotating their running backs in order to keep them fresh while minimizing the wear and tear on both players.

McCaffrey, who this offseason became the NFL's highest-paid running back, has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. In his absence, the Panthers, 3-5 through eight games, are 18th in the NFL in rushing yards, 12th in touchdown runs and 15th in average yards per carry. Davis currently leads the Panthers with 350 rushing yards, while McCaffrey's still leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.

On Sunday, McCaffrey and company will face a Chiefs defense that is ranked 29th in the league in rushing yards allowed, 13th and rushing touchdowns allowed and 28th in average yards per carry allowed. And while McCaffrey's role in Sunday's game will be somewhat limited, Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady assured Panthers fans (and fantasy football players) that the team does plan to use their All-Pro running back on Sunday.

"You've got two guys that can catch the ball out of the backfield and can run the ball. It does give you matchups that you can look into and see if you want to take advantage of that," Brady said earlier this week, via the team's official website. "Everything is on the table this week, for sure."