Christian McCaffrey says he's 'way stronger' than last year, and now he looks like the Hulk

Coming into the NFL, the book on Christian McCaffrey was that he was going to be a complementary running back who primarily threatened the edges of the defense on the ground and through the air. During his rookie year, that's primarily how the Carolina Panthers used him. McCaffrey played around 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps but had 80 catches compared to 117 rushing attempts, and more than half his runs went outside the tackles.

McCaffrey came back for his sophomore season a much more complete threat, though, and his usage reflected it. He still operated as Cam Newton's de facto No. 1 target in the passing game and snared 107 receptions, but he also nearly doubled his number of carries to 219, making him one of just five players in the league with more than 300 touches in 2018. McCaffrey was also on the field for 90 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps in 2018, and saw the percentage of his carries that went outside the tackles drop to 44 percent, indicating that he was being trusted to get the so-called "tough" yards more often.

McCaffrey is not satisfied, though. He wants to come back next year even stronger and more ready to do the dirty work inside.

"I'm way stronger than I was last year," McCaffrey said, per ESPN.com. "The faster I can get, the better as well. You can always get bigger, faster, stronger. I don't have any choice. I have to."

And, uh, judging by a picture the Panthers posted a couple weeks back, he certainly seems even stronger. This man looks like The Hulk.

2️⃣2️⃣ coming for it all 😤 pic.twitter.com/WQRIttO1qQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 30, 2019

The Panthers are going to need a whole lot out of McCaffrey in 2019, and presumably many years beyond that as well. Getting bigger, faster, stronger is a pretty nice way to make sure he can handle the workload. He's off to a good start.