Being in the same conversation as Jerry Rice is one of the highest compliments an offensive player can get, but surpassing him in any way is something most players can't say they have done. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the few who can say they overtook Rice's spot in the record books.

McCaffrey passed Rice's franchise record of most consecutive games with at least one touchdown in the 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Rice's record was 12 games and McCaffrey just scored in his 13th straight matchup.

The new record holder took over the top spot with a four-touchdown performance in the Niners' 35-16 win that put San Francisco at 4-0 on the season.

The touchdown that beat the 49ers record was a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the home team up 7-0. He scored twice in the second quarter, an 18-yard run, a six-yard catch from quarterback Brock Purdy and had a two-yard run into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Rice held this title solo from 1987 up until Week 3, when McCaffrey scored a touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Giants to mark his 12th straight game with a score and tie the record.

CMC's record-tying TD came in the second quarter against the New York Giants in a 30-12 win. The 4-yard rush to cap off a 73-yard drive, extending the home team's lead to 17-3, will go down in the Niners' history books.

McCaffrey has the chance to be the NFL record holder for most consecutive games with a touchdown (since 1970).

Washington's George Rodgers (1985), Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith (1994) and Houston Texans' Arian Foster (2011) all have a streak of 13 games and sit at No. 3 on the list along with McCaffrey. Smith beat his own streak in 1995 with 14 games and topping the list are Buffalo Bills' O.J. Simpson (1974) and Washington's John Riggins, who both had a 15-game streak of making it to the end zone.

In order to tie the NFL record, McCaffrey would need to score touchdowns in the next two games, needing a score in the next three to beat the record.

McCaffrey is off to an incredible start to the season, one that is putting him in the MVP conversation. Through four games, he has 80 carries for a league-high 459 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown in the air.

The 49ers' three next opponents at home against the Cowboys, away against the Browns and away against the Minnesota Vikings.